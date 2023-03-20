OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

