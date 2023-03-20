OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $676,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 752,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

