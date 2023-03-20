OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,442. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

