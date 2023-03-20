OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

