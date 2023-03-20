OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIG stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.74. 243,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

