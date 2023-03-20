OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.75. 148,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,448. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.