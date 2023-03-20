One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 14,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.45%.

In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 196,835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 55,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.