OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $709.03 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $291.87 million and approximately $709.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

