Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.20. 22,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 136,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Stories

