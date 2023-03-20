OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 302,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

