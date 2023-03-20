Ocean Protocol Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $249.29 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)

Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

