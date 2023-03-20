Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $341.41 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $341.41 million and approximately $37.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,734.16 or 0.06236694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

