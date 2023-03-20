NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $27.44 on Thursday, hitting $5,475.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,538.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,620.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

