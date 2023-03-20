NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
NVR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.
NVR Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NVR stock traded down $27.44 on Thursday, hitting $5,475.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,538.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,620.13.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
