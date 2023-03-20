NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.22.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.79. 15,813,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,086,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.11. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.