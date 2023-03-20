NULS Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $27.65 million and $1.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.