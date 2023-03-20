NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 10,020,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,117,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NU Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.