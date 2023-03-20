NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 10,020,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,117,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

