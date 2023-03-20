Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 23,630 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 23,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,649,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,573.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

