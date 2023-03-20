North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,477 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up about 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $33,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 621,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,390. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

