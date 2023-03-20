North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,669 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,501 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,918.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,039 shares of company stock worth $575,950 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

AKAM stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $74.03. 708,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,175. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

