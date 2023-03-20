North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.15. 2,258,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

