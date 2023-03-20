North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 924,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,927,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

