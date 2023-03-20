North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.22. 1,995,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

