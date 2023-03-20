North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,921 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $200.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

