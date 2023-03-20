North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.01 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.37. 721,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

