North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.1 %

AME traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 312,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,202. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $2,507,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

