North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 917 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,135. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

