Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

