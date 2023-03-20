NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 5.7% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.02. 987,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,623,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 2,022,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,926,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.