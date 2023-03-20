Next Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 333,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,676. The company has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

