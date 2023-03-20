Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.39. 343,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

