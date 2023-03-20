Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 36,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,863. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.