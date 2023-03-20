Next Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PPG traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $125.29. 152,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,578. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

