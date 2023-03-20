Next Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.92. 10,067,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

