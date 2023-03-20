Next Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,143 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 1,091,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,249. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

