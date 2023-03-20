Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,637,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,707. The company has a market capitalization of $506.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

