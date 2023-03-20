New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

