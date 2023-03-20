Neblio Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004099 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $22.80 million and $3.80 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00352892 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,179.35 or 0.25649406 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,853,089 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

