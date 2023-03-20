NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.01 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $147.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

