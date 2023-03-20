Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 1.7 %

JSM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.18. 10,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,358. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

