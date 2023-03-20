Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 1.7 %
JSM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.18. 10,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,358. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (JSM)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.