NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.