NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $381.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

