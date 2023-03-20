Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE MYE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Myers Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

