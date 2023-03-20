Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 155,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

