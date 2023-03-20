Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 29,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,507. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.