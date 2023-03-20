Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $232.22. 462,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.92. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

