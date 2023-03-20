Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 488,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,002. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil



Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

