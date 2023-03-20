Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $985,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $895,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 24.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

NYSE CRC traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 120,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

