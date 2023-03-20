Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.98. The stock had a trading volume of 198,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

