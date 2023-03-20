Morgan Stanley Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.45.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.