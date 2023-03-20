Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $235.79 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $235.79 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,858,173 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars.

