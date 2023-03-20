Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86. 88,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 243,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTK. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
